Early-morning fire at Watson elementary damages portable in Chilliwack

A portable at Watson elementary was damaged during an early-morning fire over the weekend.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, the Chilliwack Fire Department was called to the fire in the 45000-block of Watson Rd.

Crews from Halls 1, 3, 4, and 6, responded to the call and on arrival, reported seeing light smoke from the roof of a portable classroom building. Firefighters used a ladder to reach the roof of the portable and extinguished two small fires.

They then entered the building to check for fire extension into the interior of the portable. The fire did not travel inside the building, but did cause minor damage to the roof.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department at this time.

The fire department has not called the fire suspicious, but is asking if anyone has any information to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611, or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca.

