Williams Lake RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Department are investigating a suspicious fire at the Pioneer Complex early Sunday, Nov. 7, where two logging trucks and part of the building were damaged. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Early morning fire at Pioneer Complex in Williams Lake under investigation

Fire impacted two logging trucks and part of the building

Williams Lake RCMP and the Williams Lake Fire Dept. are investigating a suspicious fire at the Pioneer Complex that occurred Sunday, Nov. 7.

Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock said they were called to the scene at approximately 3:20 a.m. where two logging trucks were on fire and there was fire in the main office building at 351 Hodgson Road.

“We responded with 20 firefighters and three big apparatus,” Warnock said, adding they cleared the scene in about two hours.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, the fire department also responded to a fire in a dryer at Pinnacle Renewable Energy on South Lakeside.

The Williams Lake Fire Department responded to the Pinnacle Renewable Energy plant on South Lakeside Drive Saturday…

Posted by Williams Lake Tribune on Saturday, November 7, 2020

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune

Previous story
NDP’s Kelli Paddon is the new MLA for Chilliwack-Kent after mail-in ballot count
Next story
Cranbrook’s Sutton brothers form non-profit Rising Wolf to promote and support men’s health

Just Posted

Most Read