(Drive BC)

Early morning crash on Royal Oak overpass

Emergency crews remain on scene and traffic expected to be affected

  • Nov. 16, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An early morning crash on the Royal Oak overpass is delaying eastbound traffic trying to get into the Pat Bay Highway.

Just after 7 a.m. a white car colided with a BC Transit bus.

Emergency crews are on scene, and motorists should expect minor delays.

