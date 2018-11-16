Early morning crash on Royal Oak overpass

An early morning crash on the Royal Oak overpass is delaying eastbound traffic trying to get into the Pat Bay Highway.
A car appears to have collided with a BC Transit bus this morning on the Royal Oak overpass. Emergency crews are on scene, and eastbound traffic looks to be affected. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/eLIJWg9Ug7
— Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) November 16, 2018
Just after 7 a.m. a white car colided with a BC Transit bus.
Emergency crews are on scene, and motorists should expect minor delays.