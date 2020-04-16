Early-morning brush fire breaks out at Parksville wetlands

A fire broke out at the Parksville wetlands early on April 16. (Parksville Fire Department photo)

Firefighters were called to the Parksville wetlands early Thursday morning (April 16)to the first local brush fire of the season.

Mike Tisdelle, assistant fire chief at the Parksville Fire Department, said the cause of the fire is not yet known and they will be going back to investigate.

READ MORE: Fire breaks out at Parksville home

The fire was approximately 25 metres by 25 metres in size, and was called in by a resident at 12:30 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire, which was located near the walking path off Hirst Avenue West at Renz Road.

Tisdelle said the fire serves as a reminder to residents to stay vigilant and responsible with their smoking material.

“Even though it’s called the wetlands, it is dry in our areas. We’ve had fairly nice weather over the last two, three weeks,” he said. “It’s still dry in the underbrush and there’s still potential and there has been other recent brush fires on Vancouver Island and in B.C.”

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News