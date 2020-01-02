Early-morning assault leads to Surrey’s first homicide of 2020

Police say one person is in custody

One person is in dead and another is in custody, following an early-morning incident in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood.

According to a news release, police were alerted to an assault in progress in the 7500-block of 120 Street just before 1 a.m. today (Jan. 2).

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male. A second male located nearby was taken into police custody.

The death is the city’s first homicide of 2020.

Investigators with Surrey’s General Investigation Unit were expected to be at the scene “for unknown period of time,” the release, issued just after 2 a.m., notes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca