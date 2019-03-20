Early indications say allergy season could be milder this spring

The Aerobiology Lab collects pollen samples from across Canada to help make predictions

This year’s allergy season might be a bit milder than last year, specilists say (File photo)

The allergy season could be a bit milder this year, according to the Aerobiology Research Lab.

Long-term forecasts call for a cooler summer, said director of operations Dawn Jurgens, which means slightly less pollen than average.

“It’s very promising for someone with allergies,” Jurgens said.

That being said, it’s still early in the season to have a good understanding of the pollen counts, so predictions can still change.

“We partially use the data that we have for this current year in conjunction with the models that we already have to make a forecast,” Jurgen said. “So we should know more in a couple more weeks.”

The Aerobiology Research Lab uses specialized equipment, called a rotation impaction sampler, throughout Canada to get an idea of current pollen counts. The small metal box contains rods coated in a sticky substance, which rotate and collect pollen samples once every 10 minutes. The samples are then collected, sent back to the labs and counted.

While long-term forecasts are forming, Jurgens said that people can check on daily levels through the Aerobiology’s App, Allergy Sufferers.

“It’s something people can use to try to be aware of what’s in the air,” Jurgens said. “They can personalize their pollen profiles if they know what they’re allergic to and see the levels.”

The information is also available for local level pollen counts on the Weather Network website, which is calling for high levels of alder pollen for the next three days.

