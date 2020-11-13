Early Christmas present for Chilliwack woman who won more than $212K

'I was really surprised and shocked,' said Sylvia Mielke of her Lotto Max winnings

Sylvia Mielke of Chilliwack was happily surprised after finding out she won $212,628.40 in a Lotto Max draw. (BCLC)

A Chilliwack woman is more than $212,000 richer, and it happened just months before Christmas.

Sylvia Mielke checked her Lotto Max ticket on the BCLC Lotto app and was pleasantly surprised to find out she had won $212,628.40 from the Oct. 16 draw.

“I was really surprised and shocked when I saw the amount come up,” she recalled. “I didn’t think it was real.”

Mielke purchased the ticket from Safeway on Luckakuck Way and was at home when she found out she was a winner.

The first person she shared the happy news with was her husband, who was equally excited.

The long-time lottery player has no concrete plans for her winnings, but is considering doing something special to celebrate around Christmas.

