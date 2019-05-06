Early Childhood Check-up Day on May 28 in Barriere

Barriere Elementary is hosting the eighth annual Ready Set Learn in conjunction with the Early Childhood Check-up Day on May 28, from 10 a.m. – 12 noon in the school gymnasium. This event in previous years had been called the Festival of Wellness.

The event focuses on providing resources, screening, information and support to parents and children ages three and four, however, the venue welcomes and encourages all families with children up to the age of five to come and learn and play together.

The Ready Set Learn – Early Childhood Check-up Day will be set up in the gym with separate tables and booths addressing different aspects of child development, as well as separate rooms for appointments with certain specialists, i.e. hearing, speech, child passenger safety. The goal of the check-up day is to increase availability of screening services for families and ultimately increase the wellness of children ages zero to five-years-old in Barriere.

The event is currently confirming a list of service providers who will be in attendance, and further information and updates will be provided.

For more information about this event contact Adrienne Pullen at Adrienne.p@yellowheadcs.ca or 250-819-6713.