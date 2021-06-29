Earlier garbage pick up across South Okanagan to beat the heat

Temperatures inside the garbage truck cabs were as high as 52C last week

Garbage pick up is happening earlier to beat the heat across the South Okanagan. (File photo)

With temperatures soaring, garbage pick up is taking place earlier in the morning across South Okanagan.

For all residences that use curbside pick-up for garbage across the RDOS, as well as the City of Penticton, District of Summerland, Town of Oliver, Town of Osoyoos and Village of Keremeos garbage will be picked up earlier than usual.

As hot as it is outside, temperature readings taken inside the cabs of the garbage collection trucks were as high as 52 C last week, according to the RDOS.

The RDOS is asking that residents continue to put any materials, garbage, recycling or yard waste, out on the curb by 7 a.m.

If you would like to receive Curbside Alerts, please visit www.rdos.bc.ca and click Programs & Services, then select Garbage, Recycling and Organic Waste. Select the calendar icon and enter your address.

For missed collections, contact Waste Connections at 250-490-3888.

