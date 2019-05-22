Eagle’s Nest hosts gathering for National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Residents of Clearwater and area visited the Eagle’s Nest earlier this month to observe the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

“We acknowledge that we are on the unceded and unsurrendered Secwepemculew, home of the Simpcw First Nation,” said Georgina Leppky, early childhood educator and manager of the Eagle’s Nest, a childcare program for families identifying as First Nations, Metis or Inuit.

“(We hosted) a gathering for the National Day of Awareness For Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women; it’s a national event and people can wear red to express how all the sisters are not forgotten and also in honour of all their families.”

https://www.clearwatertimes.com/news/new-indigenous-child-care-opening-in-clearwater/

Those in attendance were treated to homemade stew and Bannock as well as a performance of the Women’s Warrior Song, and Leppky added she’s thankful for the amount of support from the Clearwater community toward the event.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the amount of support our community is showing and to those who came out,” said Leppky.

“It really means a lot.”

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter