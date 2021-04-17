Eaglecrest Residents’ Association hosts virtual Qualicum Beach all-candidates meeting April 27

The Eaglecrest Residents’ Association will host a virtual all-candidates meeting for the five hopefuls in the May 15 byelection for a vacant councillor position in Qualicum Beach.

The event will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, April 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The five people running (in alphabetical order) are Brian Denbigh, Sarah Duncan, Peter Kent, Anne Skipsey and Jean Young. They are vying to take the position left by Adam Walker, who became the MLA for Parksville-Qualicum.

John Wood of the ERA indicated that after introductory statements and some general questions, it will be open to written questions submitted by the audience.

Questions for individual candidates, or for all candidates, can be sent to era.acm@gmail.com.

Woods wants Qualicum Beach residents to let their friends and neighbours know about the meeting, as it is one of the few chances to see all the candidates and get their views on civic concerns.

The meeting link is https://tinyurl.com/ERA-ACM

Those wishing to participate are asked to sign in 10 minutes in advance, and to be patient while attendees are admitted to the meeting.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

