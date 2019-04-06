Eagle soars to freedom after rehabilitation at North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre

A bald eagle soars to freedom after undergoing rehabilitation for six months at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre. — Michael Briones photo

Rain wasn’t enough to dampen the spirits of visitors who braved the element to watch an awe-inspiring event, the annual eagle release at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre.

The event is held every year in conjunction with the ongoing Brant Wildlife Festival. People from as far as New Brunswick came out to watch a young eagle, which has undergone six months of rehabilitation, soar to freedom.

Patt Uren, a volunteer at the centre, was given the honour of handling and releasing the bird of prey. As soon as she put the eagle on the ground, it quickly flapped its wings and flew away amid the cheers of the appreciative crowd.

Prior to the release, special guest Bill Helin, a First Nation artist, held a drumming ceremony and sang a sendoff song for the eagle.

He gave recognition to the work the centre is doing in helping and caring for injured animals, helping them regain their health and then release them.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter