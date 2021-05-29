Eagle River Secondary graduating class of 2021 begins celebrations in Sicamous

Screening of a full graduation video will be held June 17 at Starlight Drive-In Theatre in Enderby

Members of the Eagle River Secondary graduating class of 2021 celebrate on May 27, 2021. (Facebook-Contributed)

The students of Eagle River Secondary’s class of 2021 have begun to celebrate an important milestone.

On May 27, the students crossed the stage and received their diplomas, officially marking their graduation. This year, they were allowed to have up to four guests in attendance to commemorate the event.

Eagle River’s principal, Mark Marino, said the students also revealed their “grad resumes” — their plans for the future. The students also had a chance to thank their family, friends and the school’s staff.

Before the grad ceremony started, the students took a picture in their formal wear, then one in their caps and gowns, then a fun one with their caps thrown in the air.

The school hired a local company from Sicamous to film the events of the day, which included the handing out of some scholarships. The footage will be edited together with prerecorded speeches from dignitaries and the school’s valedictorian.

On June 17, at the Starlight Drive-In Theatre in Enderby, the full video will be screened. Though since there is a 50-car limit and a two-car per graduate limit, there will likely not be room for the public to attend.

But the students’ graduation fun doesn’t end there.

On June 21, the graduating class is going on a field trip to Revelstoke thanks to fundraising efforts. At Revelstoke, the students will be able to ride the Pipe Mountain Coaster and play ultimate frisbee amongst other activities.

“We’re a small school, so we can do many things that the larger schools can’t,” said Marino.

