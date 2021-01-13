Eagle Mountain Elementary virtual open house occurring tonight (Wednesday)

Meeting will provide an update on the new Abbotsford project, ATSS seismic upgrades also on schedule

A virtual open house related to the new Eagle Mountain elementary school is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m.

The event will allow the public to get a better understanding of what they can expect to see occurring at the site for the next few months.

An on-site meeting was held back in July and significant site work has been done since then. Another virtual open house event will likely occur later in the spring to provide the community an update.

The virtual open house is available for the public to view and participate in via Zoom, which can be accessed by visiting abbyschools.ca/announcement/virtual-update-eagle-mountain-drive-school-project.

The province initially pledged $25 million to build the new school back in 2019, with the project expected to begin completion for the fall of 2022.

Earlier this year the project created some controversy after the city of Abbotsford stated that access to Eagle Mountain Park may be limited during school hours after it’s built.

After some public outcry, the decision was made that the park will remain open during weekdays.

The virtual meeting will feature updates on the schools plans, the site work and its construction. There will also be an opportunity for the public to ask questions.

Tuesday’s school board meeting also provided an update on the seismic upgrade work for Abbotsford Traditional School.

The project is currently in the design phase, which is expected to be completed by the end of the month. Construction documents will be out for tender in late-February or early-March, with the contract being awarded by the end of April.

Construction is scheduled to begin in June, with the upgrades being completed in the fall of 2022. The project is slightly behind schedule due to additional time needed in the design phase, but the overall schedule is believed to still be achievable.

