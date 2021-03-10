On a dreary, snowy day this was all I could find.. "You can stand there all day, I'm not leaving my perch! (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)

Eagle captured through a lens

Last week when it snowed after a long sunny week, Burns Lake resident Wren Gilgan didn't find a lot to photograph when he came upon an eagle sitting tall and mighty on his perch. "On a dreary, snowy day this was all I could find," wrote Gilgan and said the eagle sat there as if saying "You can stand there all day, I'm not leaving my perch!" (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)

  • Mar. 10, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Last week when it snowed after a long sunny week, Burns Lake resident Wren Gilgan didn’t find a lot to photograph when he came upon an eagle sitting tall and mighty on his perch. “On a dreary, snowy day this was all I could find,” wrote Gilgan and said the eagle sat there as if saying “You can stand there all day, I’m not leaving my perch!” (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake Lakes District News

Previous story
Paramedics feeling the strain of COVID, the opioid crisis, and staffing shortages says union pres
Next story
LDSS students’ anti-mask protest in Burns Lake

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Choose to challenge the status quo

    International Women's Day just went by and while I am of the opinion that women should be celebrated everyday, I am also open to celebrating them on this particular day and just take the opportunity to uplift, empower and celebrate women.

  • Granisle’s 50 years anniversary celebration postponed

    The celebrations are now set to be held in 2022

  • Indigenous youth gets ski lessons in Burns Lake

    Part of Spirit North's mission to help indigenous youth improve in all sport

  • Choose to challenge the status quo

    International Women's Day just went by and while I am of the opinion that women should be celebrated everyday, I am also open to celebrating them on this particular day and just take the opportunity to uplift, empower and celebrate women.

  • LDSS students’ anti-mask protest in Burns Lake

    Hoping to get back to old mask rules in high school

  • Eagle captured through a lens

    Last week when it snowed after a long sunny week, Burns Lake resident Wren Gilgan didn't find a lot to photograph when he came upon an eagle sitting tall and mighty on his perch. "On a dreary, snowy day this was all I could find," wrote Gilgan and said the eagle sat there as if saying "You can stand there all day, I'm not leaving my perch!" (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)

  • Residential bulk water rate remains unresolved

    Council pondering a reduction in cost