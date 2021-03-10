Eagle captured through a lens

Last week when it snowed after a long sunny week, Burns Lake resident Wren Gilgan didn’t find a lot to photograph when he came upon an eagle sitting tall and mighty on his perch. “On a dreary, snowy day this was all I could find,” wrote Gilgan and said the eagle sat there as if saying “You can stand there all day, I’m not leaving my perch!” (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)
