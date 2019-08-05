Eagle Bluff wildfire in the South Okanagan estimated to be over 100 hectares

Wildfire north of Oliver was discovered on Sunday evening in the Gallagher Lake area

The scene at a wildfire that started Sunday night north of Oliver, that BC Wildfire is calling Eagle Bluff. (Photo courtesy of Laura Cottingham)

Evacuation alerts remain in place for what BC Wildfire is now calling the Eagle Bluff wildfire, north of Oliver near Gallagher Lake.

The fire, which was discovered on Sunday night, is estimated to be 120 hectares.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert issued for properties near Gallagher Lake wildfire

All properties on the east side of Highway 97, extending south from McIntyre Creek Road to James Way south of Gallagher Lake — including Brauns Road and Gallagher Lake Road. According to the RDOS this includes all properties on James Way and extending southeast to McKinney Road at Manuels Creek Road and north along the west side of Manuels Creek Road to approximately 3.5 kilometres on McIntyre Creek Road.

Additional properties in the region may potentially be impacted.

Do you have photos or video of the fire? Send them to newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

EOC Update: August 5, 2019 2:00 am Evacuation Alert issued in Electoral Area "C" Please click link for Information Release. https://t.co/iWv87JOB6F @BCGovFireInfo #BCwildfire pic.twitter.com/iuH1aGGtMs — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) August 5, 2019

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.