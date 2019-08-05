The scene at a wildfire that started Sunday night north of Oliver, that BC Wildfire is calling Eagle Bluff. (Photo courtesy of Laura Cottingham)

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the South Okanagan estimated to be over 100 hectares

Wildfire north of Oliver was discovered on Sunday evening in the Gallagher Lake area

Evacuation alerts remain in place for what BC Wildfire is now calling the Eagle Bluff wildfire, north of Oliver near Gallagher Lake.

The fire, which was discovered on Sunday night, is estimated to be 120 hectares.

All properties on the east side of Highway 97, extending south from McIntyre Creek Road to James Way south of Gallagher Lake — including Brauns Road and Gallagher Lake Road. According to the RDOS this includes all properties on James Way and extending southeast to McKinney Road at Manuels Creek Road and north along the west side of Manuels Creek Road to approximately 3.5 kilometres on McIntyre Creek Road.

Additional properties in the region may potentially be impacted.

