E.Coli levels prompt swim advisory at South Shuswap beach

Elevated E.Coli levels found in waters off Sandy Beach in Blind Bay have prompted a swimming advisory, with the CSRD and Interior Health currently recommending people do not swim at that location. (CSRD image)

People are being advised to stay out of the water at Sandy Beach in Blind Bay

On Friday evening, July 16, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the Sandy Beach swimming area had been placed on a swimming advisory due to unacceptable levels of E.Coli bacteria in the water there.

The beach remains open but, due to the results of recent water sampling, Interior Health says the public needs to be aware of the increased risk and is recommending against swimming there at this time.

The CSRD says follow-up water samples are being taken, and the advisory will be rescinded once samples show acceptable bacteria levels. The water at Sandy Beach, located at 2474 Blind Bay Road, is tested on a weekly basis.

Interior Health says wildlife, such as geese, can cause an increase in bacteria levels. The weather can also play a factor, with temperature increasing bacterial growth.

Read more: Regional district lifts swim advisory for Sunnybrae Beach

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Salmon Arm Observer