E. coli bacteria detected in Osoyoos water system

Irrigation District System 9 users are asked to continue boiling their water for at least a minute

The Town of Osoyoos is working to chlorinate and flush water System 9, after E. coli bacteria was detected during weekly sampling. (Town of Osoyoos)

The Town of Osoyoos is working to chlorinate and flush water System 9, after E. coli bacteria was detected during weekly sampling.

This is in addition to the boil water notice, which has been in place for System 8 and 9 since April 1.

READ MORE: Town of Osoyoos issues boil water notice for systems eight, nine

Irrigation District System 9 users are asked to continue boiling their water for at least one minute.

“We have added additional sampling to determine the extent of the problem and will also be conducting a thorough investigation to determine the source of the contamination,” read a release by the Town.

“We will inform you when tests show no bacteria, however you will have to continue boiling your water until the end of irrigation season as we do every year.”

The Town expects to resolve the problem within the next week or two.

They explained inadequately treated or protected water may contain disease-causing organisms, which can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, cramps and associated headaches. E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicated the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes.

Human pathogens, the Town explained, may post greater health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and those with severely-compromised immune systems.

“If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice,” said the Town.

For more information, residents are encouraged to contact the Operational Services Department at 250-495-6213 or by email at pubworks@osoyoos.ca.

@PentictonNews editor@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News