E. coli alert lifted at Penticton beach

City says it's safe to swim again in that area of Okanagan Lake

It’s safe to swim again and the E.coli warning has been lifted from the waters off Marina Way at Okanagan Lake in Penticton.

The alert was lifted on Friday when tests returned to normal, said the city.

Swimmers were being advised to take extra precautions at the Marina Way beach after high levels of E. coli were found in the waters there.

Testing on May 18 and a retest on May 22 found levels more than twice the acceptable limit.

The reasons for E.coli can vary depending on the conditions at the time of the test, which are completed every Tuesday at 13 waterfront sites, including along the channel, said Philip Cooper, the city’s communication manager.

“For example, a combination of water currents, wind patterns and contaminants like bird droppings in the water can trigger a failure leading to an alert,” said Cooper.

Penticton Western News