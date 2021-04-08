Dwelling destroyed, two taken to hospital after Nanaimo River Road blaze

Numerous fire departments and first responders at south Nanaimo area

Firefighters, including those from Cranberry volunteer department, are battling a blaze in the Nanaimo River Road area. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Firefighters are on scene of a blaze on Nanaimo River Road.

Fire departments from Extension, Cedar and Cranberry, as well as B.C. Ambulance Service and RCMP are at the 700 block of Nanaimo River Road.

A dwelling was destroyed by fire and two people were taken to hospital, according to reports.

More to come.

Fire departments from Extension, Cedar, Cranberry, BC Ambulance RCMP at structure fire 796 Nanaimo River Rd. One dwelling destroyed by fire. Two people to hospital. More to come.#Nanaimo #fire @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/9OYs1uKFIH — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) April 8, 2021

