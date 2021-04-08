Firefighters, including those from Cranberry volunteer department, are battling a blaze in the Nanaimo River Road area. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Dwelling destroyed, two taken to hospital after Nanaimo River Road blaze

Numerous fire departments and first responders at south Nanaimo area

  • Apr. 8, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Firefighters are on scene of a blaze on Nanaimo River Road.

Fire departments from Extension, Cedar and Cranberry, as well as B.C. Ambulance Service and RCMP are at the 700 block of Nanaimo River Road.

A dwelling was destroyed by fire and two people were taken to hospital, according to reports.

More to come.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin

Previous story
Maple Ridge firefighters rescue two in separate incidents over Easter long weekend
Next story
Winter conditions close Coquihalla in both directions

Just Posted

Most Read