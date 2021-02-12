Dutch man accused of online harrassment of Amanda Todd back in court

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd is facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)

The Dutch man accused of cyberbullying Amanda Todd was in court on Friday morning.

Aydin Coban, 42, from the Netherlands, appeared in New Westminster Supreme Court via video link for a pre-trial conference. He is facing five charges including extortion, two counts of possession of child pornography, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and criminal harassment. None of the charges against him have been proven in court.

He was extradited and first appeared in court in Canada on Dec. 8.

He remains in custody, and will next appear for a court hearing on April 12. A ban on publication does not allow further reporting of the court proceedings.

Amanda Todd took her own life in 2012. She was 15. Before her death, she posted a YouTube video relating her experiences with online bullying through a series of handwritten signs. The video has had more than been viewed more than 20 million times, and brought worldwide attention to the issue of cyberbullying.

Todd, who lived in Port Coquitlam at the time of her death, also attended school in Maple Ridge.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News