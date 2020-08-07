Dust on Crust bring bluegrass to Golden

The band came together at the Wolf's Den jam nights and have been playing bluegrass ever since

Dust on Crust is the latest band to take to the rolling stage and bring their unique blend of strings and harmonies to the people of Golden during this summer of COVID. (Dust on Crust photo)

If you turn on the radio, you aren’t likely to hear bluegrass blaring out your speakers.

A genre of American roots and folk music that was popular in the early 1940s, the genre fell out of popularity as rock and pop began to dominate the mainstream music scene.

But when O Brother Where Art Thou came out in 2000, a community of bluegrass lovers was born and a new generation of bluegrass came to light.

If you love the movie, or even if didn’t, but love the sound of strings and harmonies, then next week’s Summer Kicks has you covered when Dust on Crust takes the rolling stage Aug. 12.

The name was inspired by the mountain setting and snow that is a landmark of this area, while bluegrass is more commonly associated with the dusty midwest.

“We’ve cycled through a few names as members have come and gone, but when we started practicing more and playing more, we wanted to find a name that was skiing related,” said Travis Jobin, one of the band members.

Specializing in bluegrass covers and instrumental fiddle tunes, the five-piece band is comprised of local talent.

Joining Jobin on guitar are Mike Gardner on banjo, Leah Gardner on fiddle, Todd Keith on mandolin and Jackson Baker on stand up bass.

Everyone in the group pitches in on vocals for those harmonies that bluegrass and folk music are famous for.

The group all met through the Wolf’s Den jam nights, with Gardner acting as the driving force being the band, according to Jobin.

As a local music teacher, Gardner was knowledgeable about the genre and making the music work.

“I’ve learned so much from her, she’s the ring leader behind all of this,” said Jobin.

The band has a lot of energy and is excited to bring bluegrass to Golden. While it’s been good to practice together and jam together, there’s just something about a performance that doesn’t compare, Jobin admitted.

“There’s something about the added risk involved when you’re performing in front of people, especially a hometown crowd,” said Jobin.

“It’s been such a weird summer and we all thought we were gonna go at least a year between shows, so it’s awesome to bring a little bit of fun and happiness to people.”

Performing classics like “Rolling in my Sweet Baby’s Arms” and “Dig for Taters,” bluegrass lovers and those who are new to the genre are sure to enjoy their performance.

For more information on the route, stay tuned to Kicking Horse Culture’s Facebook page closer to the date of the performance.

Golden Star