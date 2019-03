Nearly one week after it was issued, the dust advisory that has hung like a blanket over Vernon has been lifted.

According to Environment Canada, the air quality statement ended just after 10 a.m. Sunday, March 24.

Read more: Dust continues

Read more: More dust in Vernon

Read more: Rain on the way

@MrParkerJCrookparker.crook@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.