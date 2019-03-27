Dust advisory looms over Vernon

Despite a brief respite, the dust advisory is back

Despite a few clear days, it looks like Vernon’s dust advisory is making its return.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, issued the advisory at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, due to high concentrations of coarse particulates, which are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.

“Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted,” Environment Canada said in a release. “Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.”

Read more: Dust advisory issued, again

Read more: More dust

For more information on current air quality, visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

@MrParkerJCrookparker.crook@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.