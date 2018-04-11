Dust advisory issued for Quesnel

Youbou man makes video about his community and the need to not log the hills surrounding it. (File photo)

A dust advisory has just been released for Quesnel.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy issued a press release this morning (Apr. 11) in collaboration with Northern Health, stating that high concentrations of dust are expected to persist until there is precipitation or dust suppression.

It said dust concentrations will be highest near busy roads and industrial operations.

Exposure to dust is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

The release advised that persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise near busy roads until the advisory is lifted.

Those experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, follow the advice of their health care provider.

Tips to reduce your personal health risk:

• Avoid roads with heavy vehicle traffic.

• Use common sense regarding outdoor physical activity; if your breathing becomes difficult or uncomfortable, stop or reduce the activity.

• Maintaining good overall health is a good way to prevent health effects resulting from short-term exposure to air pollution.

• People with heart or lung conditions may be more sensitive to the effects of poor air quality and should watch for any change in symptoms that may be due to poor air quality exposure. Continue to control medical conditions such as asthma, hay fever, and chronic respiratory disease. If symptoms continue to be bothersome, seek medical attention.

• Keep windows and doors closed, and reduce indoor sources of pollution such as smoking and vacuuming.

• Run an air cleaner. Some room air cleaners, such as HEPA filters, can help reduce indoor concentrations of particulate matter provided the filters are the right size for your home and are kept clean.

• Buildings which have large indoor volumes of filtered outside air may provide temporary relief for those with respiratory and cardiac issues.