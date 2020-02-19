The Pleasant Valley Horse Club presented awards to seniors Adele Murray and Nicole Oben. (Pleasant Valley Horse Club photo)

Dungate donation aids horse club’s 2019 awards

Banquet also held in early January

  • Feb. 19, 2020 12:00 a.m.
A $2,000 donation from the Dungate Community Forest helped provide for the Pleasant Valley Horse Club’s 2019 year end banquet and awards presentation.

Held Jan. 10, the banquet recognized the achievements of riders in five gymkhana events held over last summer, reports club president Frances Teer.

The gymkhana events are divided by age groups with Junior D for riders from 4 to 8, Junior C is 8 to 12, Junior B is 12 to 15 and Junior A is 15 to 18 followed by the masters class. There is also a green horse event, meaning the horse is not yet completely trained.

Awards went to the following riders — Caroline Oben first in green horse with Brianna Derkson second; Wyatt Murray first in Junior D followed by Walter Murray, Kane Olson and Layla Derkson; Cheyenne Aylward first in Junior C followed by Asia West; Sophia Haeher was first in Junior B with Cassidy Connors first in Junior A and Petra Martens second; Nicole Oben and Adele Murray were first and second in Seniors; and Lori Howard was first in Masters.

“The year end banquet was a success and everyone went home happy and looking forward to this year. Thanks again to Dungate Community Forest,” said Teer.

    The Morice Mountain Winter Challenge was held Feb. 9 from10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Daylodge cabin. Therewere three challenge times: three hours, one hour and 30 minutes. The idea was to see what you could get done in the time. This was the second year this event has been held where there were records made in almost every category. There were some impressive accomplishments 40 people participated. The snow was great and the sun amazing. Top adult female in three hours; Sue West - 22.4kms, top adult male in three hours; Lars Svenson - 32.4kms, Top female youth in three hours; Zoe Franz - 8.7kms, top male youth in three hours; Ryan Franz - 17.4kms, top female adult in one hour; Tara MacPherson - 6.3kms, top male adult in one hour; Greg Yeomans - 12.4kms, top youth in one hour; Therin Hobenshield - 5.1kms and Clinton Brown - 4.8kms, top youth in 30 minutes; Kinsley Hamblin - 1.6kms and Ryder Yeomans - 2.8kms (Submitted photos)