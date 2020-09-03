Duncan traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected explosive device

A traffic stop ended up with North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP blocking off several roads overnight from Aug. 28 to 29 after a suspected explosive device was found.

In the late evening of Aug. 28, officers with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC, Uniformed Gang Task Force pulled over a vehicle for a driving offence. While investigating the traffic stop, the members located a suspicious device that resembled an improvised explosive device.

The suspected IED was safety removed from the vehicle at Cowichan Commons near Green Road in Duncan. The device was placed in a stable location to await the Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU), who are based out of the lower mainland, RCMP said in a press release.

This left North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP front line officers blocking off several roadways within the area until the EDU arrived the next morning to destroy the device, which they did without damage or injury.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation to allow for this situation to be handled safely,” said Const. Pam Bolton, a spokesperson for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

