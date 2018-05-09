Duncan man killed in rollover near Chemainus

A Duncan man in his 20s is dead and two people are injured following a single vehicle rollover near Chemainus on Tuesday night.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to a report of an accident around 7 p.m. on the MacMillan Bloedel Forestry Road.

Officers including a fraffic analyst attended the location to investigate the cause of the crash.

“One passenger, a 24-year old Duncan man, was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” said Corp. Cari Lougheed.

“A second passenger was transported by BC Ambulance to a local area hospital and the third was air lifted to a larger area hospital.” ‘

Sources have identified the passenger ejected from the vehicle Mike Sherman.

Employees at the Canadian Tire store where Sherman worked heard the news early Wednesday morning.

“He’s only been working for me since October,” said parts and service manager Richard Gravelle. “I got pretty close and all my staff, we’re like a family.

“The whole team is very shaken up here today. A lot of the guys knew him from school days. It didn’t matter what kind of a situation at work, he was always a happy-go-lucky guy,” Gravelle added.

The extent of the injuries to the other people in the vehicle are unknown at this time.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a contributing factor in the collision, however the investigation is ongoing.

– With files from Don Bodger