Duncan man caught going 100 km/h over speed limit

A Duncan man was caught going 100 km/h over the speed limit on the Trans-Canada Highway on Tuesday.

Just before 3:30 p.m., North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers were conducting traffic enforcement on the highway near Cowichan Bay Road south of Duncan. As they travelled south, they spotted a vehicle approaching them at a high speed, and turned on their radar, confirming that the vehicle was doing 180 km/h in an area with a posted speed limit of 80 km/h.

RELATED: Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

The officer pulled the vehicle over and issued a ticket for excessive speed, with a fine of $483 and three demerit points on the man’s driver’s licence. Because he was going more that 40 km/h over the speed limit, the vehicle was also impounded for seven days at the driver’s expense.

“We are out patrolling the highways at all hours of the day,” said Cpl. Cari Lougheed, road supervisor for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. “We encourage everyone to drive responsibly so as to arrive safely at your destination.”

Cowichan Valley Citizen