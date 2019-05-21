Duncan man arrested for arson

A 27-year-old Duncan man was arrested Saturday, May 11 after allegedly starting several fires at a business he was angry with.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Manseau said North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called in the early morning hours by an employee of the business “stating that a male had started several fires on the business property and fled on foot.”

The suspect had allegedly caused an altercation with staff earlier in the evening and was asked to leave the property, but returned after closing time to light the fires.

Officers searched the area, found some distinguishing belongings, then used the items to determine the identity of the suspect.

Police found the 27-year-old Duncan resident at his home address and arrested him for offences including assault, uttering threats, and arson.

