Duncan man allegedly robs Best Buy using axe

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP arrested a man earlier this month who is allegedly involved in two incidents, one involving an axe, at Best Buy and Canadian Tire in Duncan.

RCMP responded to a call for service at the Best Buy at Cowichan Commons shortly after 4 p.m. on June 2.

Store employees stated that a male walked into the store, grabbed an item, then allegedly turned and ran out the door while yelling and wielding an axe threatening staff and customers.

B Watch General Duty investigators were able to apprehend the 36-year-old Duncan man within two hours incident and connected him to a related allegedly theft from a Canadian Tire.

Corey Wayne Boise is facing criminal charges for Robbery, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft.

He will next appear in a Duncan court on July 3rd.

Staff Sgt. Chris Swain, Operations NCO, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP commends the quick and safe actions of the Canadian Tire and Best Buy employees which resulted in a swift arrest of Boise and recovery of the allegedly stolen items.

If you witness an incident or crime, please contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com; you can TEXT a tip by typing COWICHAN plus your tip to 274637, or call 1-800-222-8477.