Duncan Maisels explains guided hikes and why he does them

The Free Press chats with the Fernie Alpine Resort hiking guide about his job

Duncan Maisels is one of the guides at Fernie Alpine Resort (FAR), leading intrepid travellers on guided (educational) hikes through the meadows.

Maisels said he’s been doing guide work the entire 20 years he’s been in Canada, and had some experience guiding back home in the UK.

“I love hiking, and personally I’ve done a bit of guiding work,” he said.

“(I) worked in some guiding jobs over (in England) in the ski world and in the summer world.”

Maisels said he loves guide work, because he gets to share his knowledge.

“I love personally knowing lots about my environment … and I love sharing that with other people.”

But he also said he learns from the people he guides too.

“More than occasionally I’ll have clients who know a lot about one thing or another, like it’s not unusual to have a vet or a plant biologist … they know all about this one particular aspect of it, so it’s great to learn from them,” said Maisels.

“I’m going to go for a hike this afternoon and I’m going to get paid for it. It’s super cool.”

For Maisels, who also teaches at Nonstop Adventure training tomorrow’s patrollers, being in the tourism business isn’t too difficult because it’s not hard to please people.

“They come, they’ve already had fun, because they’re on holiday, and you’re going to show them something awesome,” Maisels said.

Maisels said there’s something for everyone on the guided hikes, especially since the group sizes at FAR are capped at six.

“Almost everybody will find something of enjoyment on a hike,” he said.

