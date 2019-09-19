Duncan house fire started in kitchen, RCMP called in to investigate blaze

Police have been called in to investigate fire at Allenby Road home on Monday, Sept. 16. (Citizen file)

The RCMP have been called in to investigate a fire that destroyed a home on Allenby Road Monday, Sept. 16.

The Duncan fire department was called to the structure at 6:30 a.m. and firefighters had the fire mostly extinguished in about three hours but were still cleaning up hotspots several hours later.

The owners of the home were away at the time but investigators secured the building so it could be entered safely so they could try to determine the cause of the blaze.

“We’re finished there. It’s undetermined as to what the cause of the fire was but it started in the kitchen area,” Duncan Fire Chief Mike McKinlay said Thursday.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said they will be putting out a press release about the investigation, but it was not available by press time.