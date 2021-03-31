Duncan easing rules for businesses to use outdoors as COVID rules tighten

The City of Duncan will again allow businesses to use their outdoor spaces to deal with social distancing concerns after new health protocols were implemented on March 29. (File photo)

In recognition of the fact that new COVID-19 health protocols that ban many indoor public activities put in place on March 29 are hard on many businesses, the City of Duncan is looking to ease rules to make it a little easier to use the outdoors.

That includes allowing restaurants and coffee shops to temporarily use their own on‐site parking areas, without application, so long as all other current provincial and municipal requirements are followed.

General retail businesses and liquor-primary establishments can apply to use their own on‐site parking areas, and staff will expedite the review of these applications.

Restaurants, coffee shops, liquor primary, and any retail establishment can apply to use portions of nearby streets, parking, or public property and, again, staff will expedite the review of these applications.

Businesses can fill out and submit a work-on-city property application that is available on the city’s website.

On April 6, council will consider an extension to the waiver of permit fees and deposits for the work-on-city property permits for these instances.

Any business can use the sidewalk, without permit, so long as they leave four feet for pedestrian passage.

As for Duncan’s City Hall, the facility is open for in-person financial transactions from Monday to Friday, except for statutory holidays.

City Hall will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors, or people who are immune compromised, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all other customers.

The public is asked to enter City Hall by the rear door, always wear a mask, and use the hand sanitizer at the entrance, and exit through the front doors only.

Preferably, City Hall staff can be reached by phone at 250-746-6126, or by email at duncan@duncan.ca.

Cowichan Valley Citizen