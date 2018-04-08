Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce Black Tie Award winners celebrated

The evening featured 24 finalists in eight categories

The 2018 Black Tie Awards were sold out Saturday night, as winners were announced to a boisterous crowd. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

The winners were crowned at the packed 2018 Black Tie Awards, honouring the best in business in the Cowichan Valley.

Put on by the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce, the evening featured 24 finalists in eight categories, chosen from hundreds of nominations — a record number, according to Chamber President Julie Scurr — and a Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Norm Jackson.

The evening began on a solemn note, with a moment of silence to honour 15 people who have been killed and 14 injured in a tragic crash between a semi-trailer and bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

But the focus quickly shifted to honouring some of Cowichan’s most daring and successful entrepreneurs and businesspeople.

Taking home top prize were:

Customer Service: Elly Ruge, Cowichan Auto Repair

Volunteer of the Year: Anne Balding and Claudia Roland, Meals on the Ground

Green Business: John and Katy Ehrlich, Alderlea Farm Cafe

Young Entrepreneur: Ian Smith, Victory Barber & Brand North

Art in Business: Lorraine Blake, Steps Ahead Dance

Business Achievement 1-10 Employees: Aly Tomlin, Ralf Rosenke and Morgan Moreira, Riot Brewing Company

Business Achievement 11-19 Employees: Taiji Brand Group

Business Achievement 20 or more Employees: Arbutus Farms