Duncan councillor John Horgan dies

Horgan was serving his first term on council

John Horgan, a councillor in the City of Duncan, died on June 18.

Horgan, who was serving his first term on council, was a respected businessman who owned and managed Discovery Honda for more than 20 years before he was elected to council.

He was also a dedicated community volunteer who served as the president of the South Cowichan Rotary Club, president of the Duncan Day Break Rotary Club, president of the Cowichan Golf & Country Club, board member and chairman of the board of governors of Queen Margaret’s School, board member of the Community Options Society and assistant-district governor for Rotary International, USA and Canada.

Duncan Mayor Phil Kent said Horgan loved Duncan and always worked for the benefit of its citizens.

“John was a thoughtful and kind man that I liked very much,” Kent said.

“His community service speaks for itself, and he was deeply involved in the community long before he ever served on council. The city has benefited from John’s thoughtful, measured approach to decision making since he was elected to council in 2014. He was a caring, considerate person, and he will be greatly missed.”

While on council, Horgan participated on the city’s tourism committee, totem sub-committee, as well as numerous other regional committees, boards and societies.

Kent said Horgan’s death will not trigger a by-election and his seat on council will remain empty until municipal elections in October.

North Cowichan’s council held a minute of silence for Horgan at its meeting on June 20.

Mayor Jon Lefebure said Horgan was a pleasure to work with.

“He was a very decent and good man who did his best for Duncan’s citizens in his role as a city councillor,” Lefebure said.

Duncan councillor Roger Bruce, a long-time friend and colleague of Horgan, said he spent a lot of time with Horgan over the years golfing and visiting his home.

“He was having health issues for a long time,” Bruce said. “John was a great councillor and a great guy.”

At Horgan’s request there will be no service.

Those who wish may make a donation in Horgan’s memory to the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation, #101- 5822 Garden Street, Duncan B.C., V9L 3V9.

