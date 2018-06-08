Duncan considers amending its smoking bylaw

New rules would restrict smoking in public further

The City of Duncan is considering updating its smoking bylaw. (File photo)

Smoking of any kind could soon be more restricted in the City of Duncan.

The city’s committee of the whole decided to recommend to council at its meeting on June 5 to update Duncan’s smoking bylaw mainly to address vaping, e-cigarettes and other smoking materials, including marijuana when it’s legalized, in public places as well as tobacco.

If council adopts the updated bylaw, the distance smokers of any substance will be required to keep back from windows, doorways and air intakes in public buildings in the city will increase from three to six metres. The amended bylaw would also extend the city’s smoke-free zones in outdoor public spaces to include parks, playgrounds, playing fields, public squares, and public-water frontage.

The current smoking bylaw came into force in 2012 after it was thoroughly reviewed by the city’s business community and the public as it was one of the first in-depth smoking regulation bylaws in the region.

Last year, Island Health provided recommendations to local governments to update their smoking regulation bylaws to address e-cigarettes, vaping, and other forms of smoking.

A staff report states, as with the city’s current smoking bylaw, enforcement of the new rules is not anticipated to be significant, as staff primarily act on complaints.

“However, complaints may increase when public consumption of cannabis becomes more prevalent,” the report said.

The amended bylaw is expected to be brought before council for its consideration at an upcoming meeting.

