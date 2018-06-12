Duncan apartment fire caused by candles: fire chief

After a week of investigating a fire at Parkland Apartment, experts have determined the cause

Fire at Parkland Apartments was accidentally caused, according to Duncan Fire Chief. Most residents are now back in their suites. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The fire at Parkland Apartments was accidental, according to Duncan Fire Chief Mike McKinley.

It started from “improper extinguishment of combustible materials,” he said last weekend. “There were many candles in that place.”

Fire investigators were busy all last week, dealing with the effect of the fire on the big complex and trying to determine what caused the blaze.

“Most people are returning home,” he said. “About 20 suites are still not ready for the tenants who are staying with family, some at Warmland [House].”

Three fire departments were called out to quench the fire in the 96-suite building Sunday, June 3. An emergency shelter was set up at the Island Savings Centre where meals and a place to sleep were provided for the displaced residents.

By Saturday, those who had been made homeless by the fire were being allowed to return to the building.

