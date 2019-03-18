Dunahee run continues 28 years after four-year-old disappears

The Michael Dunahee 'Keep The Hope Alive' happens on March 24

Michael Dunahee went missing on March 24, 1991. He was four years old at the time of his disappearance. Mon March 24, 2019 the Michael Dunahee ‘Keep the Hope Alive’ run will happen for the 28th year in a row (michaeldunahee.ca)

Nearly three decades after four-year-old Michael Dunahee went missing, the hope continues.

On March 23, 1991, Dunahee went missing from the playground of Blanshard Elementary School without a trace.

Each year, his family helps organize a run to fundraise for Child Find B.C.

This year, the 28th annual Michael Dunahee Keep the Hope Alive happens on Sunday, March 24 starting at the Esquimalt Rec Centre, 527 Fraser St.

The 5-km run or walk is open to people of all ages and abilities. Registration is $20 for anyone over 13 and $15 for children age 12 and under. There are group rates for families and corporations.

T-shirt pick up is on Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The run begins on Sunday at 9 a.m.

For more information visit michaeldunahee.ca or raceroster.com

