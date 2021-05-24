The contents of a dumpster at the Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot in Penticton went up in flames late Sunday May 23, 2021. (John Robert Lahay/Facebook)

Dumpster in Penticton KFC parking lot goes up in flames

The blaze quickly grew before firefighters were called, according to a witness

A late-night dumpster fire near Penticton’s Kentucky Fried Chicken on Main Street had passersby and nearby residents smelling smoke rather than the usual fried chicken Sunday (May 23) night.

The contents of the dumpster went up flames at approximately 10 p.m.

Local man John Robert Lahay noticed the fire on his way home from work. Lahay stopped near the fire for a few short minutes to power up his phone, snap a pic and call the Penticton Fire Department, he said on social media.

In the short amount of time Lahay was near the fire it grew from a “small fire” to the blaze pictured above.

After reporting the fire, Lahay took to the local Penticton Facebook page to share his experience.

The fire was extinguished without spreading to nearby properties.

The Western News has reached out to the Penticton Fire Department for further comment.

