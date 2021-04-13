A dumpster was on fire behind a residential complex in downtown Penticton Tuesday afternoon. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Dumpster fire extinguished in downtown Penticton

There has been a string of dumpster fires lately

  • Apr. 13, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A dumpster fire behind a downtown residential complex was put out quickly by the Penticton fire department on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, at 102 Regina Avenue, was called in around 3:45 p.m., said acting Captain Ryan Basely.

There was only one garbage bag in the dumpster, so it isn’t known what the cause of the small fire was.

There have been a few dumpster fires in the past couple of weeks in Penticton.

The latest dumpster fire was reported on Friday night, April 10 behind a shopping complex on Skaha Lake Road.

One resident said if the fire took hold it could have spread to a neighbouring seniors complex. Fire crews extinguished the blaze using foam.

Another person commented that a chair was set on fire beside the Tim Horton’s in the area last week.

On March 30, at 4 a.m., someone smashed in the windows of the Scotiabank at 407 Main Street, and then apparently lit the back alley alcove on fire. They used a garbage bin to start the fire.

READ MORE: Dumpster fire worries neighbours

READ MORE: Bank windows smashed, back door lit on fire

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

Â 

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News

Previous story
Surrey approves new rules, fines for drug and alcohol recovery homes
Next story
Nanaimo man sentenced for sexually abusing girl more than 40 years ago

Just Posted

Most Read