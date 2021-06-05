Dumpster fire extinguished at Kelowna’s Centre Point at Summerfield Apartments

One witness said that the flames nearly reached their balcony

The Kelowna Fire Department extinguished a dumpster fire located in the parking lot of the Centre Point at Summerfield Apartments complex early Saturday morning (June 5).

At around 9:45 a.m., the fire department received multiple reports that a dumpster had caught on fire near several parked cars. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, which caused severe damages to the garbage shed. No injuries were reported and one person was arrested at the scene.

One witness living on the second floor of one of the apartment buildings told Capital News that they saw a man rummaging through the garbage bins before the entire shed caught fire. The witness said that the flames nearly reached their balcony.

Platoon captain Steve Roshinsky said that the man was gathering empty bottles from the bins before the shed caught fire.

