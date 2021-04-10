Dumpster fire comes too close to Penticton seniors’ complex

This garbage bin behind a strip mall in Skaha Lake Road was set alight on Friday night at 11 p.m. The foam from firefighters can be seen on the ground. (Facebook)

A resident living in the Skaha Lake area is worried after a dumpster was set on fire near her complex on Friday night around 11:20 p.m.

Penticton fire crews attended and put out the blaze with foam. The fire dispatch report said the blaze was at Green Avenue and Skaha Lake Road.

Neighbouring resident Dorrian Dixon said the dumpster is against the strip mall and she saw police and fire attend.

She posted on a Penticton Facebook group-page, pointing out that if that fire took hold to the building, her seniors’ complex is around 14 feet away. She’s worried there is a fire bug in Penticton.

Another person commented that a couch was set on fire besides the Tim Horton’s in the area last week. That information has not yet been confirmed.

On March 30, at 4 a.m., someone smashed in the windows of the Scotiabank at 407 Main Street, and then apparently lit the back alley alcove on fire. They used a garbageg bin to start the fire. There was still a heavy smoke smell in the air and inside Scotiabank that morning.

Police are looking for suspects related to the Scotiabank fire.

