Vernon Fire Rescue Services and RCMP responded to reports of a dumpster fire outside a dollar store at the Polson Place Mall off Highway 6 Jan. 20, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Dumpster fire behind Vernon dollar store

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is responding to reports of a dumpster fire near Hwy. 6

Vernon firefighters are responding to a dumpster fire behind a dollar store at Polson Place Mall.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are also on scene at shopping area off Highway 6.

Crews were dispatched just after 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

More to come.

