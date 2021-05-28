Dump truck stuck after crash on highway in Aldergrove

The truck and trailer crashed around 9:20 a.m. Friday

A dump truck and trailer got stuck on a concrete lane divider westbound on Highway One at the 264th Street interchange in Aldergrove the morning of Friday, May 28. (Camille Larsen/Special to Black Press Media)

A dump truck got stuck on a concrete lane divider at the 264th Street highway interchange in Aldergrove Friday morning, part of a crash in the westbound lanes.

Two Langley Township firehalls and a rescue unit were dispatched to the crash at 9:21 a.m., said assistant fire chief Andrew Hewitson.

A dump truck with a pony trailer lost control, left the road, and wound up on the concrete media area, Hewitson said. Fortunately, it didn’t hit any other vehicles.

The driver was checked out at the scene by BC Ambulance paramedics and was not hurt.

Clover Towing was on scene as of 10:30 a.m. but it was expected it might be noon before the truck could be safely hauled away. BC Highways was also to inspect the site for safety.

The truck appeared to have torn off a lamp post, which had been jammed through part of the dump truck’s rear box.

Langley Advance Times