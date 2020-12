Unclear what caused accident on eastbound stretch of road past Whatcom Exit

A dump truck has flipped over on Highway 1 in Abbotsford. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

A dump truck has rolled over on Highway 1 eastbound, causing a visual distraction for drivers.

The vehicle is overturned after the Whatcom Road exit, and its rear is completely flipped over.

The front cab of the truck has landed on its side.

It’s unclear what caused the accident, but some portions of Highway 1 contain amounts of ice and snow.

We will be following the story as it develops.

Abbotsford News