A dump truck on its side near 32 Avenue and 152 Street in South Surrey. (Steve Scott photo)

Dump truck flips on side in South Surrey intersection

Truck currently blocking lanes near 152 Street and 32 Avenue

South Surrey drivers on their morning commutes may want to avoid one particular intersection on their way to work this morning, after a dump truck and trailer ended up on its side near 32 Avenue and 152 Street.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., the truck-and-trailer could be seen on its side in front of the Harvard Gardens townhouse complex. A load of dirt that the truck had been carrying has also spilled out onto part of the road and sidewalk.

On 32 Avenue, westbound lanes are blocked, but east-bound lanes are open. 152 Street is open in both directions.

More to come…

