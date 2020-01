Expect delays eastbound off of the Clearbrook exit after accident at 11 a.m.

A dump truck rolled over on Highway 1 in Abbotsford Thursday morning, but injuries do not appear to have been serious.

Expect delays on Highway 1 eastbound near the Clearbrook exit after a collision sent a dump truck into a median, where it sustained serious damage. Injuries, though, do not appear to have been serious.

The collision took place just after 11 a.m. just west of the Clearbrook exit. A small car was also involved in the incident, but did not appear to be damaged significantly.

Emergency crews and a tow truck are on scene, and only one lane of traffic is open.