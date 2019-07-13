Dukes of Hazzard, Back to the Future cars displayed at Wheel-O-Rama

DMC DeLorean, 1969 Dodge Charger among cars at fundraiser at Beban Park Saturday

Daniel O’Connell, seen here sitting in his DMC DeLorean, was among people displaying his wheels at Wheel-O-Rama at Beban Park on Saturday. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

Classic and contemporary cars were among those on display at Wheel-O-Rama at Beban Park Saturday.

Among the vehicles, the DMC DeLorean featured in Back to the Future and the 1969 Dodge Charger from the Dukes of Hazzard TV show.

According to Allen Felker, organizer, about $4,000 was raised before the event started and as of 2 p.m., about 2,500 people had attended.

Proceeds benefit Nanaimo and District Hospital Foundation and Hugginz by Angel Foundation.

Here is video of the News Bulletin’s conversation with the car owners.

