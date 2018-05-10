Duke of Edinburgh award for Coldstream’s Dufresne

Kalamalka Secondary's Simon Dufresne among 34 youth in B.C. to win the prestigious honour

Kalamalka Secondary student Simon Dufresne is one of 34 youth in B.C. to win Duke of Edinburgh Silver Level award. Dufresne will be presented the award Saturday in Victoria. (Facebook photo)

Simon Dufresne will be front-and-centre in Victoria Saturday.

Dufresne, from Coldstream’s Kalamalka Secondary School, is among 34 youth from across B.C. that will be presented the prestigious Silver Level Duke of Edinburgh award by Janet Austin, Lt.-Gov. of BC.

“Youth who achieve the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award demonstrate significant ability and commitment. Participating youth don’t work towards a cash prize, but rather the intrinsic value of challenging themselves by setting goals and then achieving them,” said executive director of the BC and Yukon division, Sushil Saini.

“We are grateful to Her Honour for presenting the Silver Awards; her presence reinforces the tremendous achievement of these youth.”

To earn the Silver Award, the achievers must work actively in the four sections of the award program: service to the community, development of a skill, physical recreation, and an adventurous journey in nature, working consistently over a minimum of one year.

The award is presented to the achiever in the form of a lapel pin and a certificate. Achievers also earn two Grade 11 credits for completing their Silver Award.

The ‘Duke of Ed’ is an international self-development leadership program available to young people ages 14-24, regardless of background, circumstances or abilities.

Its mission is to provide youth with the opportunities to challenge themselves and develop into the best possible versions of themselves.

For more information about the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award program please go to dukeofed.org/bc or contact 250-385-4232.

